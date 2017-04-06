My Problem With Bauchi Governor: A Rejoinder

I am compelled to react to the contending issues between His Excellency, M. A Abubakar, the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State and Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker, House of Representatives. Though, discussing internal party crisis in public might have its attendant consequencies, but it became necessary and de rigueur in view of the prevailing attention the matter got by the media. The saying that; wonders shall never end is what I felt should be rightly applicable to describe the recent outburst by Hon. Yakubu Dogara who represents Dass,Tafawa/Balewa and Bagoro Federal Constituency of Bauch State.

Dogara in an orchestrated media parley with some selected journalists in Abuja, opened up on his long and secret war with Gov. Abubakar, where he attributed that, he has problem with the governor for his inabilty to meet up with his campaign promises. Albeit, it has been the norm to find out that, elected political office holders at the national level assume a larger than life posture, taking on the role of demigod and potentates by attempting to dictate to those leading in their respective states on how to run their affairs and when the latter attempts to run an independent course, all manner of harassment and intimidation are unleashed on the state officials. This attitude defines Dogara’s inner motives to start blaming Governor Abubakar who has been battling to reclaim the state that was devastated and depredated by the former regime where he (Dogara) was actively involved.

Dogara has claimed in several fora that he played a key role in installing Gov. Abubakar as governor of Bauchi State which translates to him having the absolute right to dictate to the governor on how to run the affairs of the state when he said during the media parly that he would not stand idly by if the governor fails in delivering crucial democratic dividends to the people of the state. This really is the crux of the seemingly intractable crisis in the Bauchi APC–who determines who is governing well in Bauchi State and by what parameters is such determination made?

What Dogara failed to remember is that, he was elected by only 3 local governments in Bauchi State while Governor Mohammed Abdullahi was elected by 20 local governments, but Dogara has failed to deliver in his responsibility and is now accusing someone that is managing the entire state. It is laughable for Dogara who was handed a significantly lesser electorate mandate than the Bauchi State governor to now turn around to claim that he put the governor where he is today. Governor Abubakar on his own part has never interfered in the legislative duties of Dogara or poked his nose at the festering crisis in Tafawa Balewa local government.

It should be recalled that, Dogara locked horns with then Governor Isa Yuguda over the relocation of the Tafawa Balewa local government and the resultant political fallout led to strident calls for his recall by prominent traditional leaders from his federal constituency, particularly Dass and Tafawa Balewa local governments.

It was the realization that it would be near impossible for him to get a House of Representatives ticket on the PDP platform that led to his hurried defection to the APC, where he now claims a godfather status. How can a recent decampee into a party claim to be more influential than a founding member of the same party who was elected on a more popular and wide spread mandate? This is a laughable case of the tail claiming that it was wagging the dog instead of the other way round.

– Sam is public affairs analyst

