My Story: Tey Chaplin…Music is in Me – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
My Story: Tey Chaplin…Music is in Me
THISDAY Newspapers
Teite Adukeh, known by his stage name, Tey Chaplin, is an Afro fusion artiste. Tey is a rising star in the Nigerian music industry. In 2016, he produced the critically acclaimed EP, 'Duality,', as well as Ozone's smash hit, 'Destiny'. Originally from …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG