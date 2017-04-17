My suspension will not stop me from saying the truth – Senator Ndume
The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has insisted that he did nothing wrong in the Senate and that he will always continue to speak the truth. Ndume has been suspended for six months after he demanded that allegations against Senate President Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye, be investigated. Saraki was accused of owning a […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
