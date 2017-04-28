Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My wife commits adultery with my typist, husband tells court

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 65-year-old man on Friday told an Ibadan Customary Court, sitting in Agodi, how his wife of 38 years committed adultery with his typist while he was away on official assignment. The husband, Alaba Aigbe, had asked the court to dissolve his marriage with Veronica over alleged adultery and witchcraft. In his testimony, the complainant […]

The post My wife commits adultery with my typist, husband tells court appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.