My wife commits adultery with my typist, husband tells court

A 65-year-old man on Friday told an Ibadan Customary Court, sitting in Agodi, how his wife of 38 years committed adultery with his typist while he was away on official assignment. The husband, Alaba Aigbe, had asked the court to dissolve his marriage with Veronica over alleged adultery and witchcraft. In his testimony, the complainant […]

The post My wife commits adultery with my typist, husband tells court appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

