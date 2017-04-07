My Wife Doesn’t Bathe for Days – Man Seeks Divorce

A 40-year-old trader, Mrs Adetola Okafor, on Friday approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos to end her 13-year-old marriage, citing the husband’s unfaithfulness.

Specifically, she accused her husband, Sunday Okafor, of marrying another wife without her knowledge.

“My husband always travels to his village in the name of visiting his elder brother, not knowing that he had married an Igbo woman because I am Yoruba. I got to know about his secret marriage when he forget his wallet at home, I opened it and found several bank deposit slips he used to send money to her.

“I searched for her name on the Facebook and I found several pictures of the woman, my husband with their baby displayed on her Facebook page. When I showed my husband the pictures, he did not deny it.

“My husband has rented an apartment for his new wife very close to our house,” she told the court.

The mother of three also described her husband as an ingrate, saying she married him 13 years ago when he had no job and he is still jobless.

“I have been paying our rent and the children’s school fees since the inception of our marriage.

“I bought phones and clothes for him; I also gave him money to take care of himself but he has rewarded me with my good deeds by marrying another woman.”

She urged the court to terminate the marriage as she was no longer interested.

However, her husband, Sunday, said that his wife pushed him into adultery.

“My wife’s behaviour pushed me into finding solace in another woman. She does not give me happiness, she is so arrogant, does not respect me because she is the one paying our rent and children’s school fees.

“I was a musical director, she ruined my business because she used to accuse me of dating the women who come to my studio, so they stopped coming and the business crumbled.

“I can’t pick a call in her presence, she will say I am talking to a woman,” said the 43-year-old Okafor.

He added: “My wife is very dirty, she does not wash or sweep the house, everywhere in the house smells. She keeps plates of food for four days or more and I always do the cleaning, bathe the children and wash their clothes because I am always at home.”

The respondent consented to the dissolution of their 13-year-old marriage, saying “I am also fed up with the union.”

The court’s President, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, adjourned the case until May 16 for further hearing.

-NAN