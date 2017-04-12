My wife encourages our children to steal – Husband
56-year-old commercial driver, Olusegun Agogo, on Wednesday asked an Igando Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 19-year marriage because his wife encourages their children to steal. He said his wife, Olufunmilayo, with whom he had two daughters, fights him whenever he tries to discipline his daughters for stealing. “My daughters aged 18 and 14 …
The post My wife encourages our children to steal – Husband appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG