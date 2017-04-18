‘My woman’ [Video] by Dotman

Dotman releases video for single ‘My woman’. Dotman plays loverman who prays for nothing more than to take care of his woman who has stood by him through rough times. The ‘Akube’ singer prays for grace to take care of his woman comfortably in this enjoyable video clip. Enjoy the visuals.

