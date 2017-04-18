Pages Navigation Menu

‘My woman’ [Video] by Dotman

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Dotman releases video for single ‘My woman’. Dotman plays loverman  who prays for  nothing more than to take care of his woman who has stood by him through rough times. The ‘Akube’ singer prays for grace to take care of his woman comfortably in this enjoyable video clip. Enjoy the visuals.

