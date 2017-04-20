Mystic who predicted Trump’s victory reveals when World War 3 will begin

A mystic, Horocio Villegas who had accurately predicted Donald Trump’s presidency and the US attack on Syria, claims to know exactly what date the World War 3 will begin. He claims to be the ‘messenger of God,’ believes nuclear war is just around the corner. The exact date is predicted to be May 13, 2017 – which…

