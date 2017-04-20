Pages Navigation Menu

Mzembi drums up support ahead of UNWTO polls – NewsDay

Mzembi drums up support ahead of UNWTO polls
NewsDay
Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi paid a courtesy visit on African Union Commission deputy chairperson Kwesi Quartey on Tuesday as he drums up support ahead of the election for the secretary general's post of the UN World Tourism …

