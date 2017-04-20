Pages Navigation Menu

N.Korea warns of “super-mighty preemptive strike” as U.S. plans next move

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

North Korean state media warned the U.S. of a “super-mighty preemptive strike” after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. was looking at ways to bring pressure to bear on North Korea over its nuclear programme. U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hard line with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has […]

