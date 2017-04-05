Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N. Korea’s latest missile launch may have been 2nd test of worrying tech – CBS News

Posted on Apr 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CBS News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
N. Korea's latest missile launch may have been 2nd test of worrying tech
CBS News
SEOUL, South Korea — The missile in North Korea's latest launch didn't fly very far, but it may have been the second test of a technology that worries experts. The launch Wednesday into waters off North Korea's east coast came shortly before U.S

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.