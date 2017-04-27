Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N10m fraud: EFCC docks church elder for duping pastor

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ECONOMIC and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned an Onitsha- based business man, Chris Onyebuchi Ijeoma, alongside his company, Tellers International Limited before Justice I.B.Gafai of the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State, on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing the sum of N10 million belonging to the head pastor […]

The post N10m fraud: EFCC docks church elder for duping pastor appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.