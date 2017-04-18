N11bn fuel theft: Go beyond sack of officials, Senate tells NNPC
Senate has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for responding to the motion moved during a plenary session by Kabiru Marafa, chairman, Committee on Petroleum Downstream, on the theft of petroleum products kept in the farm tanks of two oil companies. The Senate urged the corporation to take more radical measures to avoid recurrence….
