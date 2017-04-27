N13bn Ikoyi cash haul: Senator cautions against false alarm

Magnus Abe (APC, Rivers State) has said that the whistle blower policy of the Federal Government was in danger of being abused by persons making false claims.

The lawmaker noted that the policy which was formulated to give a boost to the crusade against corruption should be protected from such abuses.

The lawmaker was reacting to a motion brought before the Senate by George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers State) seeking Senate’s intervention in the N13 billion found in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, which he claimed belonged to Rivers State.

A three-man presidential committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently investigating the matter.

Abe said: “We should all be appreciative of the whistle blowers who have brought facts that have led to recoveries of monies that may have been stolen.

“The only problem is that we risk politicizing what should be a serious exercise; it may be turned to a political witch hunt.

“My advice to Senator Sekibo and others who may have such information that would lead to recoveries, is that such should be forwarded to security agencies.

“There must be consequences for false whistle blowing; when you do not have facts, because falsely blowing whistle leads to trauma for the families of those involved. when your political opponents blow whistle in your direction, then you deal with trauma”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

