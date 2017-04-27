N200m grass cutting scandal: Again, Babachir shuns Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE embattled and suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Lawal Babachir Thursday snubbed the Senate by again, refusing to appear before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on humanitarian crises in the North East.

Babachir Lawal was yesterday summoned by the Committee to appear before it for questioning over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds allocated to take care of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the North East.

The public hearing which was scheduled for yesterday at the SGF’s request for 10.a, did not hold as the suspended SGF kept all the Committee members waiting for two hours without his presence.

The Senators who waited for him were the Committee Chairman, Senator Shehu Sani, APC, Kaduna Central; Senator Ben Murray Bruce, PDP, Bayelsa East; Senator Oluremi Tinubu, APC, Lagos Central; Senator Ali Wakil, APC, Bauchi South and Senator Tayo Alasoadura, APC, Ondo Central.

This is the second time Lawal failed to appear before the committee, having shunned the panel last month.

The Senate had last December, in an interim report indicted Babachir for allegedly contravening the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and the Federal Government Financial Rules and Regulations in a N200million contract scandal over mcutting of grass in the northeast.

The Senate therefore called for his removal and prosecution by President Muhammadu Buhari.

N200m grass cutting scandal: Again, Babachir shuns Senate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

