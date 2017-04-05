N23bn Diezani Bribe: INEC Staff Plead Guilty, 2 Others To Face Trial

According to a statement from the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Nwosu and the other accused persons-Yisa Olanrewaju Adedoyin and Tijani Bashir had, on March 27, 2015, allegedly received bribes from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, ahead of the 2015 general election.

Both the second and third defendants, Adedoyin and Bashir, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the first defendant, Nwosu, pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the first defendant, Adaku Ngbangba, pleaded with the court to grant her client bail on self-recognizance, adding that “he is a first-time offender. He has put in over 20 years in service. Given his honestly, I urge you, my Lord, to grant him bail on liberal terms.’’

Consequently, Justice Idris found the first defendant liable as charged on count seven.

He, however, deferred the sentencing of the first defendant to May 7, 2017.

The first defendant was ordered to be remanded in the EFCC custody till the next adjourned date.

Justice Idris admitted both the second and third defendants to bail in the sum of N50 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court.

The second and third accused persons must submit their international passport to the court.

They were ordered to be remanded in prison custody till the perfection of their bail conditions.