N23bn Diezani Bribe: INEC staff pleads guilty
A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Christian Nwosu has pleaded guilty to receiving N30million as bribe from the N23billion alleged Diezani bribe meant to compromise electoral officers before the 2015 general election. Nwosu was among three INEC officials docked on Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before Justice M. B.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG