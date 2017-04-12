Pages Navigation Menu

N29 billion worth of fake drugs destroyed by NAFDAC

Fake drugs worth N29 billion have been destroyed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control in the last three years. This Statistics was released by the Director, Special Duties, Dr Abubakar Jimoh in Abuja, he  explained that in December 2016, fake drugs worth N9.6bn were destroyed in Port Harcourt, Rivers, in …

