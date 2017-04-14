Pages Navigation Menu

N3.2bn Fraud: Kalu's Aide Withdrew N714m From Govt House Account– Witness

N3.2bn Fraud: Kalu's Aide Withdrew N714m From Govt House Account– Witness
Leadership Newspapers
A prosecution witness, Adeniyi David Tunde in the ongoing trial of former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday told a Federal High Court in Lagos how one of Kalu's Aide, Udeh Jones Udeogu and two others withdrew N714 millions from the Abia …
