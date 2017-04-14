N3.2bn Fraud: Kalu’s Aide Withdrew N714m From Govt House Account– Witness

A prosecution witness, Adeniyi David Tunde in the ongoing trial of former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday told a Federal High Court in Lagos how one of Kalu’s Aide, Udeh Jones Udeogu and two others withdrew N714 millions from the Abia Government House account with the defunct Spring Bank Plc using draft.

Kalu, his Commissioner for Finance, Udeogu, and Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited are being tried in the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an amended 34 count charge of N3.2 billion fraud.

They were alleged to have used the following banks to perpetrate the alleged fraud, Manny Bank, Spring Bank Plc,( now Heritage Bank), the defunct Standard Trust Bank, now United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and Fin Land Bank, now First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Adeniyi, the EFCC third prosecution witness, while being led in evidence by the EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), narrated how Udeogu collected the said money through bank draft from defunct Spring Bank Plc.

According to the witness, the monies were taken withdrew from the Government House Account No. 191011955819.

He alleged that in November 14, 2001, a draft for N27 million was paid on instruction to debt account number 191011955819.

He also told the court that on the same day two transactions were also carried out on the said account, valued at N40.3 million.

The witness further stated that on November 30, 2001, the account was debited with N40.3 million, value of two cheques in favour of one Mike Udoh, and that a draft of N40 million was purchased by one Okoroafor in the name of Inland Bank Plc.

Adeniyi also said on July 2, 2001, a withdrawal of N9 million was made by Mike Udoh, while a draft of N9 million was purchased in favour of Inland Bank Plc.

Furthermore, the witness also stated that between December 2, 2001, and February 2003, a total of N110 million worth of drafts were purchased in favour of Inland Bank Plc, from the same Government House account, by Okoroafor and one O. K. Onuma.

He also testified that between March 31, 2003 and March 1, 2004, Udeh Jones Udeogu raised a total draft of the sum of N495.3 million in favour of the defunct Inland Bank Plc.

Adeniyi also informed the court that the former Abia State Finance Commissioner, Udeogu used different names such as: Okey Udeh, Jones Udeogu, Udeogu E. D., and Okey Nwosu, in raising the draft.

However, during cross-examination by the defendants’ lawyer, the witness said he did not cite the computer that produced all the exhibits tendered in the Criminal trial.

