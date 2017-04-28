Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Africa


The Nation Newspaper

N30m bribe: Court rejects EFCC's plea bargain with INEC official
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday refused a plea bargain agreement reached by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and a convicted official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Christian Nwosu.

