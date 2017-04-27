Pages Navigation Menu

N3k made Funke Akindele sacked Toyo Baby of ‘Jenifa’s Diary’- Report

The drama surrounding the exit of Juliana Olayode from Funke Akindele’s series ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ is beginning to get messy. According to TNS, Olayode who plays the famous role ‘Toyo Baby’ in the series, was kicked off after she asked for a raise. Sources close to TNS said that Akindele takes credit for bringing the actress …

