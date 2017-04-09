N450 million Enugu PDP campaign fund – Ozhekome writes EFCC over Ex-Governor Chime, others
Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has petitioned the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, demanding he wades into the on-going probe relating to the disbursement of N450 million, allegedly sent to the Enugu State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the party’s national headquarters during the 2015 […]
N450 million Enugu PDP campaign fund – Ozhekome writes EFCC over Ex-Governor Chime, others
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG