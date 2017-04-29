Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N6BN probe: Kano Emir, Sanusi faces suspension

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There are palpable fears in Kano and the Northern region as the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II faces suspension pending the full outcome of investigation over allegation of financial impropriety levelled against him The purported suspension is to give way for proper investigation of the emirate’s alleged financial misappropriation. Kano emirate council insiders […]

