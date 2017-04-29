N6BN probe: Kano Emir, Sanusi faces suspension
There are palpable fears in Kano and the Northern region as the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II faces suspension pending the full outcome of investigation over allegation of financial impropriety levelled against him The purported suspension is to give way for proper investigation of the emirate’s alleged financial misappropriation. Kano emirate council insiders […]
