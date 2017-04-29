Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

NAF fighter jets destroys insurgents artillery in Sambisa

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets on Friday successfully destroyed an artillery piece being sneaked into Sambisa forest by insurgents. Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air force, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday. Adesanya said the artillery piece was concealed under a tree and sighted by…

