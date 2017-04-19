NAF To Inaugurate All-weather Heavy Assault Gunship Helicopters

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has hinted that it would induct two latest versions of the Mi-35 all-weather heavy assault gunship/attack helicopters, among others in Makurdi as part of the events to mark the 53rd anniversary celebration.

LEADERSHIP learnt that this assault gunship would strengthen the gains the military has made on decimating the insurgents and dislodging them from their enclaves, as well as dislocate the militants from their hideouts in the creeks

The chairman of the organising committee of the NAF Day Celebration, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Isiaka Amao, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the activities slated for the three day event, disclosed that this was part of efforts geared towards strengthening the country’s airpower.

Amao explained that the improved gunship is not new to the NAF, adding that the Russian made attack helicopter is a new variant, fitted with precision strike and night vision capability.

“The Mi-35M is an attack helicopters with precision strike and night vision capability. It is a new version of Mi-35M. It is one of the best in the world and all weather.

“We have been able to sniff out Boko Haram from their enclaves, also in South South we have been able to limit the activities of the Niger Delta militants. There are also appreciable activities in the North West and North Central where we have limited the activities of the herdsmen and cattle rustling,” he said.

The AVM said this would help in “consolidating on the gains made by the NAF, not only in the Northeast, but also the South-South, southeast, Northwest and Southwest as well as expand our operational efficiency.”

