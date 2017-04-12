Pages Navigation Menu

Nafisat Abdullahi Goes Bald With Special Effect By Onilogbo Hakeem (Photo, Video)

Apr 12, 2017

The special effect used in hiding Hausa actress Nafisat Abdullahi’s natural hair completely was done by makeup artiste Onilogbo Hakeem. It looks more like our indigenous filmmakers are getting their hands on right tools for better movie editing. Watch the video and see how the cap was removed (from another actress also done by Hakeem): …

