Nafisat Abdullahi Goes Bald With Special Effect By Onilogbo Hakeem (Photo, Video)

The special effect used in hiding Hausa actress Nafisat Abdullahi’s natural hair completely was done by makeup artiste Onilogbo Hakeem. It looks more like our indigenous filmmakers are getting their hands on right tools for better movie editing. Watch the video and see how the cap was removed (from another actress also done by Hakeem): …

The post Nafisat Abdullahi Goes Bald With Special Effect By Onilogbo Hakeem (Photo, Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

