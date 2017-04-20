Naira consolidates gain against Dollar
The Naira on Thursday strengthened against the dollar in all the major segments of the market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. At the parallel market, the Nigerian currency gained five points to exchange at N385 to the Dollar from the N390 recorded on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N495…
The post Naira consolidates gain against Dollar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG