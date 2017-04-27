Pages Navigation Menu

Naira dips slightly against dollar

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Naira on Thursday depreciated slightly against the dollar at the parallel market, the Nigerian Pilot reports. The Nigerian currency lost two points to close at N390 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N495 and N415, respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at […]

