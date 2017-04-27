Naira dips slightly against dollar

The Naira on Thursday depreciated slightly against the dollar at the parallel market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Nigerian currency lost two points to close at N390 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N495 and N415, respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N362, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N490 and N420, respectively.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

