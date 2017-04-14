Naira Expected To Rise Next Week – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Naira Expected To Rise Next Week
Naira, dollar, Market FX market The Naira is expected to appreciate on the street next week, following the Central Bank of Nigeria's plan to increase dollar sale to retail currency bureaus. The Central Bank is planning to raise dollar sales to Bureau …
