Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira Expected To Rise Next Week – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Naira Expected To Rise Next Week
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Naira, dollar, Market FX market The Naira is expected to appreciate on the street next week, following the Central Bank of Nigeria's plan to increase dollar sale to retail currency bureaus. The Central Bank is planning to raise dollar sales to Bureau
Nigeria's naira expected to advance on dollars salesTV360

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.