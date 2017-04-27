Naira falls slightly against Dollar at parallel market – NAIJ.COM
Naira falls slightly against Dollar at parallel market
The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, April 27, crashed slightly against the American Dollar at the parallel market. The Nigerian currency lost two points to close at N390 to the Dollar from the previous rate of N388. While the local currency stayed …
Naira dips slightly against dollar
Naira Falls to N390 Per Dollar at Parallel Market
