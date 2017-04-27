Naira falls slightly against dollar
The Naira on Thursday depreciated slightly against the dollar at the parallel market. The Nigerian currency lost two points to close at N390 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N495 and N415, respectively. At the Bureau De Change window, the naira was sold at N362, while the Pound Sterling […]
Naira falls slightly against dollar
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!