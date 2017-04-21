Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira gains N20 against dollar

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Naira has appreciated significantly by N20 to exchange at N380 against the US Dollar in the parallel market. The Nigerian currency also got stronger on the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the market yesterday, trading at between N376 and N378 to the Dollar in Lagos, Abuja and Kano. The gains follow the continuous […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Naira gains N20 against dollar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.