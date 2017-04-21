Naira gains N20 against dollar
The Naira has appreciated significantly by N20 to exchange at N380 against the US Dollar in the parallel market. The Nigerian currency also got stronger on the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the market yesterday, trading at between N376 and N378 to the Dollar in Lagos, Abuja and Kano. The gains follow the continuous […]
