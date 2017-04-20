Pages Navigation Menu

Naira retains gain against dollar

Apr 20, 2017

The Naira on Thursday strengthened against the dollar in all the major segments of the market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. At the parallel market, the Nigerian currency gained five points to exchange at N385 to the Dollar from the N390 recorded on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N495 and N410, respectively.

