Naira retains gain against dollar

The Naira on Thursday strengthened against the dollar in all the major segments of the market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. At the parallel market, the Nigerian currency gained five points to exchange at N385 to the Dollar from the N390 recorded on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N495 and N410, respectively.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

