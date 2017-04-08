Nairabet CEO, Akin Alabi marks 40th birthday, gifts 5M to small businesses

Juliet Ebirim

Founder and CEO of sports betting company, Nairabet – Akin Alabi, last weekend celebrated his 40th birthday in Ibadan, Oyo State. Top rate artistes, Phyno and 9ice thrilled guests and Gbenga Adeyinka 1st anchored the event.

The birthday celebration which began with a Youth Empowerment Programme at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos during the week, ended with a grand party in Ibadan, that was attended by close friends. Wine, champagne and assorted food was in abundance till the wee hours of Sunday morning.

This year’s edition of the youth empowerment conference event tagged ‘Small business, big money’ featured speakers like IrokoTV founder – Jason Njoku, CEO of Alphareach – Japhet Omojuwa, creator, Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele, Pheelz the producer among others.

Highlights included the launching of Akin Alabi‘s new book, ‘Small Business, Big Money’. The Akin Alabi foundation also supported 50 attendees of this year’s Youth Enterprise Conference on their journey to success by providing them with N100,000 each. This money is to be specifically invested into their business ideas. The Youth Enterprise Conference (YECO) is an initiative of Mr. Akin Alabi.

