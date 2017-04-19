Pages Navigation Menu

Najee, Joss Stone storming Nigeria for Runway Jazz concert 2017

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

TWO Grammy award-winners, American saxophonist, Najee and UK singer c*m songwriter, Joss Stone will be storming Nigeria, on Sunday, April 30, to headline this year’s Runway Jazz concert, holding at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The annual fashion and music show will bring the two international artistes together in what is an …

