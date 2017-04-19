Napoli Interested In Signing Jeremain Lens From Sunderland

Napoli are the latest club to express an interest in Sunderland wide man Jeremain Lens, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Jeremain Lens is currently on a season-long loan at Fenerbahce ,where he is enjoying an impressive run of form.

According to the report, Napoli are interested in signing Lens this summer. The Serie A giants are understood to have enquired about the Netherlands international’s transfer fee.

However, Fenerbahce are still favourites to sign Lens this summer. The 29-year-old is said to be happy with life in Istanbul and wants to extend his stay with the Yellow Canaries.

Lens has been one of Fenerbahce’s top performers since joining last summer. The Netherlands international has 14 and five goals to his name after 29 appearances this season.

