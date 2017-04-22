NAPTIP, NIS Rescues 43 Victims Of Human Trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday rescued forty three victims of human trafficking.

In a statement to LEADERSHIP Weekend signed by NAPTIP, head, Press and Public Relations Josiah Emerole, the victims were rescued in Katsina and Kano States on their way to different parts of Africa and Europe for various exploitative purposes.

“Twenty one of the victims were intercepted in Kano by NAPTIP operatives; while 22 others were intercepted by the NIS in Katsina State and handed over to the Agency for investigation and reunion with their families.

One suspect who was caught along with the victims in Katsina was arrested.

The statement revealed that: “The victims who were rescued in Kano were intercepted at Kwana Dangora, a link between Kano, Jigawa and Katsina. Preliminary investigations indicate that they were being trafficked to Europe. The victims consist of 19 males and 2 females whose ages range between 16 and 37years. They are from Edo, Imo, Nassarawa, Kogi and Delta States.

It added that: “The victims that the Nigeria Immigration Service

handed over to NAPTIP were intercepted at Kwado village in Katsina State on their way to Morocco via Niger Republic.

The victims consist of 12 females and 10 males. They are from Delta, River, Edo, Abia, Imo and Kogi States and are within the age bracket of 8 – 38years” Reacting to the development, Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli commended operatives of NAPTIP and the Nigeria Immigration Service in Kano and Katsina for a job well done. Describing human trafficking as a crime against humanity and God. She directed the NAPTIP operative to do everything possible to track down the traffickers involved the present activity.

