NASA principals set for retreat to name flag bearer – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NASA principals set for retreat to name flag bearer
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Opposition leaders under the National Super Alliance (NASA) are set to go for a retreat next week to decide on who the flag bearer in the August polls will be, following recommendations submitted Thursday by a …
