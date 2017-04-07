NASA principals set for retreat to name flag bearer – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
NASA principals set for retreat to name flag bearer
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Opposition leaders under the National Super Alliance (NASA) are set to go for a retreat next week to decide on who the flag bearer in the August polls will be, following recommendations submitted Thursday by a …
Mudavadi speaks after claims he is considering leaving NASA
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG