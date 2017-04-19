Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nasa to receive Ruto officially at Bomas – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nasa to receive Ruto officially at Bomas
Daily Nation
Nasa leaders display their unity at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Mathare on March 24, 2017. The Nasa co-principals may not need to go for a retreat to agree on the coalition's presidential candidate. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
NASA chiefs meet today at BomasThe Standard (press release)

all 25 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.