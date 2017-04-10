Nasarawa State Govt. releases N300m to pay gratuity, death benefits

Gov. Umar Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, has approved the release of N300 million for the payment of gratuity to retirees and death benefits to families of deceased civil servants in the state.

Mr Thomas Ogiri, the Head of Service (HoS) in the state, made this disclosure while addressing newsmen on Monday in Lafia.

Ogiri explained that the fund was sourced from the Paris club remittance fund which accrued to the state.

He said the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings and pains of citizens in view of the current economic realities.

According to Ogiri, beneficiaries include, widows and widowers, the sick and the aged; as well as people living with disabilities.

He said a committee had been constituted to ensure the success of the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries as from April 12 in Lafia.

“All the state beneficiaries are expected to check their names on the notice board of the HoS office, the state Pension Bureau, secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners and the Lafia city hall,” he said.

Ogiri urged beneficiaries to come along with their National Identity Cards, original copies of their letters of retirement or letter of administration for the deceased persons and two coloured passport photographs for verification.

He reiterated the governor’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners, adding that in view of the current economic situation, it would be done quarterly.

Ogiri, however, called for the understanding and support of all retired officers.

The post Nasarawa State Govt. releases N300m to pay gratuity, death benefits appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

