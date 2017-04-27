Nasarawa State University Notice To Grduands Ahead Of The 5th Convocation.

Nasarawa State University Keffi, (NSUK) hereby notify graduands on collection of academic gowns and Book of Proceedings ahead of the 5th combined convocation ceremony. The management of the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) has released the procedure for the collection of academic gowns and Book of Proceedings. All graduands are advised to take note of …

The post Nasarawa State University Notice To Grduands Ahead Of The 5th Convocation. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

