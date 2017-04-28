‘NASS yet to notify INEC of Adeleke’s death’

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun state has said that the vacuum created in Osun south-west senatorial district following the death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke on Sunday was yet to be declared vacant as the commission was yet to be formally notified of the demise of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, who represented the district in the upper chamber.

The commission also disclosed that the vacuum that Adeleke’s demise created in the Senate would not be filled until the National Assembly formally writes the electoral commission of his death adding that it was after this that preparations would be made to conduct an election for Adeleke’s replacement in the Senate.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Osogbo yesterday after the flag-off of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise ahead of the General election in the country, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Osun State, Mr Emmanuel Ademusire said that the law stipulates that the political party of the deceased would inform the National Assembly before the Assembly notifies the commission of his departure.

He said the commission has a maximum of three months to conduct an election for the Osun Senatorial seat after the National Assembly would have notified it.

His words: “The commission is not yet aware of the death of Senator Adeleke. By law, the National Assembly should notify the commission of his death after the political party the person belonged would have notified the National Assembly. There is a procedure to follow and the law stipulates a procedure for us to follow before the decision to refill his vacant position in the Senate.

”Once the Assembly’s notification gets to the commission in Abuja, a correspondence would be sent to us to start preparation for election that would produce another representation for Osun West Senatorial district.

“We already have the total number of registered voters that was used for the 8th Assembly election and this will be used for the election to replace late Senator Adeleke. This means that those who are just participating in the continuous voter registration would not be able to vote during the election,” he added.

Meanwhile the INEC official warned Nigerians to desist from multiple registration, saying that anyone caught would be handed to security agencies for prosecution.

