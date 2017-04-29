Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N’Assembly Concludes Constitutional Amendment 2018 – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
N’Assembly Concludes Constitutional Amendment 2018 – THISDAY Newspapers

THISDAY Newspapers

N'Assembly Concludes Constitutional Amendment 2018
THISDAY Newspapers
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Lasun has said that work on Bills seeking to amend the 1999 constitution will not be through until February or March next year. Speaking at the opening of a one-day retreat for members of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.