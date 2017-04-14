National bus strike: Hopes that unions accept current offer – AppsforPCdaily
|
AppsforPCdaily
|
National bus strike: Hopes that unions accept current offer
AppsforPCdaily
Meanwhile, thousands of commuters relying on buses to go home for the weekend, specifically across the border to neighbouring SADC countries for Easter, have been stranded. There's hope, however, with the intervention of Labour Minister Mildred …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG