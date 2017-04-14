Pages Navigation Menu

National Hospital confirms death of Jonathan’s former CSO, Godwin Obuah

The management of National Hospital Abuja have confirmed the death of the former Chief Security Officer to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Godwin Obuah. Obuah reportedly suffered a “massive heart attack”. The spokesperson for the hospital, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, said he died in the Accident and Emergency Department of the Hospital. “I can confirm the you that […]

