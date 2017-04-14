National Hospital confirms death of Jonathan’s former CSO, Godwin Obuah
The management of National Hospital Abuja have confirmed the death of the former Chief Security Officer to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Godwin Obuah. Obuah reportedly suffered a “massive heart attack”. The spokesperson for the hospital, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, said he died in the Accident and Emergency Department of the Hospital. “I can confirm the you that […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
