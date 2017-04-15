National Institute Of Marketing Gets New Executives

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) Kaduna State Chapter has a new set‎ of executives to run its affairs of the Institute in the next two years with Akogwu Yahaya John as it’s chairman.

Other executives include Ibrahim Ala Mohammed (Secretary) Ibijoke Oluwakemi Ibitogbe (Financial Secretary), Sunday John Ali (Public Relations Officer) and Danjuma John-Ekele as Assistant Secretary.

The election‎ peacefully conducted was supervised by Dr. Moses O. Ode of the department Kaduna Polytechnic who also doubles as the Chairman of the Electoral committee and Chief Observer Representative of the Registrar/CEO of NIMN.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman NIMN of the state chapter, Mr John thanked God and members for the confidence reposed on him.

According to him, ‎”quite frankly a challenge is throw to us the Executive to champion. A better course of direction for both the profession and practitioners. It is indeed a tasking engagement and as Executive that I have the mandate to lead cannot do the job alone but requiring the cooperation and commitment of every member to move the institute to an enviable height.

“However, we are promising to strive to assemble best ideas and programs that can help re-invent the chapter in Kaduna State by partnering with all critical stakeholders to share in our vision and passion on how best. To make the institute and Kaduna great again”.

