Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Para soccer League: Abuja emerges host – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
National Para soccer League: Abuja emerges host
The Nation Newspaper
Para-soccer Federation of Nigeria (PFN), said on Tuesday that Abuja would host the second edition of National Para-soccer League from April 6 to April 18. The president of the federation, Misbahu Lawn Didi made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.