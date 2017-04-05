National Para soccer League: Abuja emerges host – The Nation Newspaper
|
National Para soccer League: Abuja emerges host
The Nation Newspaper
Para-soccer Federation of Nigeria (PFN), said on Tuesday that Abuja would host the second edition of National Para-soccer League from April 6 to April 18. The president of the federation, Misbahu Lawn Didi made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.
