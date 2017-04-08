Pages Navigation Menu

National Theatre restaurant operators decry low patronage

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News

 Some operators of restaurants and relaxation centres at the National Theatre, Lagos, on Saturday complained of low patronage, blaming their misfortune on the economic recession. Food and drinks sellers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that they started experiencing low patronage from January this year. “Business has been very dull since the…

